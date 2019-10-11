October 9, 2019 Annie Ridgeway Stevens, 89, of Vinton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lewis Ridgeway and Elmer Stevens; and 11 siblings. Annie loved to serve others. She owned and operated Elmer's Restaurant in Stewartsville. She is survived by her daughter, Martha (Barry); grandson, Nathan Gray (Cristen); and numerous other family members and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Chaplain Tammy Jaffe officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.