STEPTOE Maurice Kathleen December 27, 1919 September 7, 2019 On the morning of Saturday, September 7, 2019, the Angels called Ms. Maurice Kathleen (Thompson) Steptoe to sit on the throne with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. (Tootsie) Steptoe. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call on Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2019 for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. To send condolences and view the full obituary please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

