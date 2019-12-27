May 9, 1945 December 20, 2019 George "Bill" William Stepp, 74, of Bluefield, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Wythe County Community Hospital. George was born on May 9, 1945, to the late Clarence Olan and Sophia Gorchick Stepp. George loved to travel. He had a love for hunting and fishing and being outdoors. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Stepp. George is survived by his children, Valerie Stepp and Dana Stepp and his wife, Velvett; grandchildren, Issac, Jacob, Lillian, Hailey Stepp and Satin Blackwell; his sisters, Peggy Graham and husband, Kevin and Cheryl Barnes and husband, Tim. Following his wishes, his body has been cremated and services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.memorialfd.com.
