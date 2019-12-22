George W. Stepp, 74, of Bluefield, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Wythe County Community Hospital.. Arrangements by Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
Stepp, George W.
