STEPHENS Rhoda Ellen Sadler November 1, 2019 Rhoda Ellen Sadler Stephens, 91, of Giles County, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate. The Stephens family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

