STELMASCHUK Sophie Hoinski September 20, 2019 Sophie Hoinski Stelmaschuk, 102, of Montvale, Va., passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. pm all on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

