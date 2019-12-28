December 26, 2019 Roy Steele, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel.

