March 20, 2020 Florence Marie Anderson Staten, 52, of Thaxton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Florence is survived by her father and stepmother, Lowell and Becky Anderson; mother and stepfather, Cecelia and Don Moore; nieces, Ashley Owen and Samantha Anderson; brother, Gregory Anderson and wife, Sharon; as well as many beloved friends and co-workers. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.

