May 6, 1954 January 15, 2020 Cindy Lee Hemmerich Stata of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a most courageous three-year battle. Cindy was born on May 6, 1954, to the late Don Hemmerich and Ethel Etter Hemmerich at Verona outside Dayton, Ohio. Left to cherish Cindy is her husband, Barry; daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Browning; son, Andy; precious granddaughters, Abigail Grace and Hannah Marie; brothers, Joe (Gail) and Mark (Laura); cat, Buster; and dog, Frankie. A special thank-you for loving kindness and care to Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 10, and Carilion Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Cloverdale Church of the Brethren, Cloverdale, Va., with Patrick Starkey officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow the Celebration of Life at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider Cloverdale Church of the Brethren, Bonsack Baptist Music Ministry, and Camp Bethel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

