STARLING, Evelyn Barker October 6, 2019 Evelyn Barker Starling, formerly of Blacksburg, Va., died peacefully at her home in Fayetteville, Georgia on Sunday, October 6, 2019. In honor with her life-long tradition of being 35+, her age will not be disclosed. She was the daughter of the late Calvin Coy Barker and Bernice Young Barker. Evelyn was prededed in death by two brothers, William Calvin Barker and Earnest Young Barker. Survivors include her husband, Thomas M. Starling of Fayetteville, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Steve Moore of Richmond, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Richard Lewis of Fayetteville, Ga.; and grandchildren, Austin Thomas Moore, Natalie Anne Moore, Kathleen Marie Lewis, and Emily Anne Lewis. Born in Grayson County, Va., Evelyn grew up in Abingdon, Va. She initially attended Radford University and transferred to Virigina Polytechnic Institute and State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1950. She worked with 4-H through the Maryland Extension Service for several years before joining the faculty at Virginia Tech as part of the Virginia Extension Service. After marrying, Evelyn resigned her position to manage the household. She periodically took on part-time positions tied to the University and Extension Service as her daughters grew up and left home. Throughout her life, Evelyn was involved in church and community service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, prolific gardener, talented seamstress and masterful social planner for many events. Evelyn partnered with friends in Blacksburg to open a local gift shop known as The Green Turtle featuring items made by local craftsman and artisans from the New River Valley. Evelyn was creative, insightful and gracious. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her sharp wit. Over the past few months, Evelyn received exemplary care from her physicians, the staff at Piedmont Fayette, and the caregivers who assisted her at home. True to her gracious nature, she never failed to thank them. Her family would also like to express their appreciation. The family will receive guests, who wish to share their condolences, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be conducted in Virginia at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church or to a charity of one's choice.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.