STARK Doris Fainter June 20, 1941 July 8, 2019 Doris Fainter Stark, 78, of Lexington, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville. Born June 20, 1941 in Natural Bridge Station, a daughter of the late Alexander Haden Fainter and Mary Smith Fainter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary F. Vines; and brothers, Haden Fainter, and Harlan Fainter. Doris was a member of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a proud nurse and enjoyed gardening. Surviving are her husband, Glen Herbert Stark; sons, Neil Alan Stark, of Columbus, Ohio, and Craig Alex Stark, of Los Altos Hills, Calif.; siblings, Dewey M. Fainter, Catherine F. Renz, Sophie F. Camden, all of Buena Vista, Caroline F. Claytor, of Natural Bridge Station, and Joyce F. Hambrick, of Lexington; one grandson, Connor Alexander Stark; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Dr. Mark Schroeder officiating. There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.

