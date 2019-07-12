STANSBERRY Virginia Brumfield October 21, 1923 July 10, 2019 Mrs. Virginia (Nanu) Brumfield Stansberry, 95, of Berry Lane passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Forbush Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 by the Rev. Justin Crouse, Brother Lawrence Warden, and Sam Crews. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care and Rachel Hethcoat for all their loving care. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Stansberry Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

