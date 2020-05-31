February 14, 1946 May 27, 2020 On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Richard Douglas Stanley died at the age of 74 in Bedford, Va. He was born on February 14, 1946, in Rocky Mount, Va., to James Ellis "Dud" and Viola (Willard) Stanley. Richard served honorably in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. He was preceded in death by his father, James Ellis; his mother, Viola; two beloved brothers, William and James; and sister-in-law, Nancy H. Stanley. Richard is survived by his former wife, Mildred "Midge" (Blackstone) Stanley; two much loved sons, Todd and Travis; a sister, Reva (Davis) Spicer; a brother-in-law, Marvin Spicer; a sister-in-law, Juanita (Thurman) Stanley; a special niece, Regina (Stanley) Weeks; and multiple cherished nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at English Meadows' Elks Home Campus in Bedford, Va., for their care and compassion. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Stanley's cremains will be interred at Franklin Memorial Park in Franklin County, Va., at a date yet to be determined. The family encourages donations in memory of Mr. Stanley be made to the Virginia affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Visit namivirginia.org or mail your donation to NAMI Virginia, P.O. Box 8260, Richmond, VA 23266. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." Ephesians 4:32.

