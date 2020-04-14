April 12, 2020 Mary Stuart Cocke Stanley of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at age 93, a faithful child of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larimer V. Stanley; her parents, Dorothy L. and Lucian H. Cocke Jr.; her brother, Lucian H. Cocke III; and her daughter, Dorothy S. Hart. Mary Stuart is survived by her children, Mary Hilliard Stanley, Ellen S. Booth (Robert), Richard L. Stanley (Eve Cohen) and Virginia S. Streit (Kevin); as well as her brother, Richard Cocke (Susan); her grandchildren, Anne Larimer Hart, Philip E. Hart (Remy) and Katherine E. Streit; her son-in-law, J. Philip Hart; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, a great-granddaughter of Hollins University founder Charles Lewis Cocke and a granddaughter of Roanoke's second mayor, Lucian H. Cocke. Mary Stuart attended Hollins as a member of the Class of 1948. After marriage, she and Larry, a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Upon leaving the Air Force, they returned to Galax, Virginia, Larry's hometown, where he joined the family business and they started their family. Later, they settled in Roanoke. There, Mary Stuart was active in her children's activities, at Second Presbyterian Church, and as an active volunteer with the Roanoke Valley Junior League and many other community organizations. Mary Stuart returned to work outside the home at Lawrence Companies, a move that gave her great joy. She retired in 1995 to continue her volunteer work and to spend time as a caretaker for her mother, then her brother, and then her husband. Her final years were spent as a part of the Brandon Oaks community in Roanoke where she enjoyed the distant view of Tinker Mountain, which conjured happy memories of times spent on the Hollins campus as a child and as a student. Mary Stuart will be remembered by all as a loving, kind and generous person who lived a life of service, giving of herself to all who knew her. A memorial will be scheduled for a later time. For those so inclined, memorial gifts can be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Hollins University, Office of Institutional Advancement, Box 9629, Roanoke, VA 24020. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
