November 7, 2019 Evelyn Marie Meador Stanley, 86, of Roanoke, Va., departed from this life on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved and cared deeply for her family and was a source of strength for all who knew her. Evelyn is survived her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Charles Elton Stanley; sons, Edmond M. Stanley, Charles "Rusty" Stanley and wife, Angela, Donald W. Stanley, and Alan D. Stanley; daughter, Lori S. Adkins and husband, Rick; nine grandchildren, Eddie, Eric, Ben, Macy, Lily, Nathan, Megan, Kathy and Susan; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters-in-law, Anne Meador, Laeta Meador, and Ida Dawn Stanley; and many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Sarah Thierry. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Cameron Dunlop officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
