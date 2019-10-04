October 1, 2019 Doris Elizabeth Percell Stanley, 80, of Vinton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She will be remembered for her sweet, loving kind and beautiful soul. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Stanley; parents, Bernie and Till Percell; sister, Brenda Crouse; and stepdaughter, Karla Stanley. She is survived by her children, Steve Myers (Valerie), Vickie Carlisle (Allan), Debbie Viar (Jeff Burgess), and David Myers (Hillary); stepdaughters, Kathy Hill (Steve), Kim Stanley, and Karen Chewning (Jeff); six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Shirley Fairtrace (Sonney), Joyce Guilliams (Tommy), and Wanda West (Gene); numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Zeke, Wilma, Cathy; and the Red Hat Ladies. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the 2 p.m. on Saturday before the service. The family requests casual dress. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

