February 24, 1950 December 29, 2019 Christine Sutton Stanley, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gates Family Cemetery, in Moneta, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.hamlar-curtis.com.
Service information
11:00PM
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
