STALLIONS Maria Salas October 6, 2019 Maria Salas Stallions, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Salem Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

