June 9, 1954 March 9, 2020 William David Stafford Jr., age 65, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Bluefield, W.Va. on June 9, 1954. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William David Stafford Sr.; wife, Terry Taylor Stafford; brother-in-law, Jacob Roe; uncle, Stevie "Squirrel" Dunford; grandson, Henry Alan Drum; uncle, Ronnie Stafford. After graduating from Blacksburg High School in 1972, he attended Northeastern Oklahoma A & M Junior College for baseball then later transferred to Virginia Tech to play for legendary baseball coach, Bob Humphreys. He played for the seven time state softball champions sponsored by Harveys Chevrolet. He was a ball boy for the Virginia Tech football team from 1983-2015. He was also an avid supporter of Blacksburg High School Athletics. Along with his personal athletic accomplishments, he loved the Hokies and the Oklahoma Sooners. He is survived by his mother, Sandra "Sonnie" Stafford; son, Bart Stafford; daughter, Lindsey Stafford Drum (Kevin); granddaughter, Laura Anne Drum; sisters, Katrina Stafford White (Steve), Dianne Stafford Roe; special nephews, Nathan White, Ethan Roe; fiancee, Cynthia Owens; aunts, Betty Jo Browning (Roger), Susan Stafford, Carol Swaider (Bob). The family wishes to thank the staff of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Highland Ridge Rehab Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Boyd Cemetery, Narrows. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
