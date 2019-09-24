STAFFORD, Carylene Havens June 17, 1934 - September 22, 2019 Mrs. Carylene Havens Stafford, 85, of Staffordsville, Va., passed away peacefully in her home of 61 years early on Sunday morning, September 22, 2019 from complications of throat cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Hattie Townley Havens; a brother, Clyde Wilmer Havens; a sister, Nora Nance; and her husband of 56 years, William (Bill) Stafford Sr. She was born June 17, 1934 in Bland County, Va., and moved to Staffordsville when she was married in 1953. She was a homemaker and worked in the 1960s as a telephone operator for the old Staffordsville Telephone Company. She was a devoted member of Sheffey Memorial United Methodist Church in Staffordsville. She became an avid "Jumble" anagram solver in her later years. She is survived by her only child, Dr. William Stafford, Edgewood, Ky., his wife, Dr. Rhonda Pfaff; her sisters, Beatrice Millirons and Bernice Carey, both of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Sidney Estile Havens, Pearisburg, Va.; four grandchildren, Maribeth, Laura, Adam and Kristopher; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; plus many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Wabash Circuit Ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 until service time, 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park. The Stafford family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandson.com, (540) 921-2985.
