April 30, 2020 LONGS, S.C. June Phoebe Ballengee Stacy, 91, was embraced by the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a caring sister, a devoted wife, and a mother. She was also a treasured grandmother, a tireless advocate, a graceful friend, and a wicked card player. She was a force to both be reckoned with and adored. Phoebe is survived by two loving sons, Steve Stacy and his wife, Patty, David Stacy with his wife, Renee and former wife Lisa. "Grandma Phoebe's" hugs will be missed by her grandchildren, Jennifer Stacy Remeta, her husband, Nick, Melanie Stacy Remeta, her husband, Ryan, James Stacy, his wife, Megan, Bryant Stacy; and by her stepgrandchildren, Johnny Cooper and Candice Doskocil. The sparkle in "Grandy's" eyes will be most missed by her great-grandchildren, Alex and Stephen Remeta, Rhett and Whitt Stacy; and stepgrandchildren Alex, Kaylynne and Skyler Cooper, Kail and Eian Brimer and Kellin Ard. Phoebe's brothers and sisters will miss their joyous times together. She is survived by brother, Richard G. Ballengee and his wife, JoAnn of Christiansburg, Va., Charles L. Ballengee and his wife, Nancy of Christiansburg, Va., Carolyn B. Sult of Christiansburg, Va., and Bonnie B. Pack of Longs, S.C. She joins her sister, Peggy Duncan of Blacksburg, Va., in heaven. Due to current regulations, she will be buried next to her husband, Harold H. Stacy in Roselawn Cemetery in Blacksburg, Virginia and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the organization Phoebe worked so tirelessly to support for so many years, The Alzheimer's Association. We invite you to visit the website at forevermissed.com/phoebe-ballengee-stacy to view or share pictures and stories of our beloved Phoebe. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

