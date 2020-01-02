December 27, 2019 Mary Graham St. Clair, 93, of Richmond, formerly of Hopewell and Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Marshall W. St.Clair and son, Jerry W. St.Clair. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Grubbs (Lin); three granddaughters, Elizabeth Blackwell (Joe), Carly Grubbs (Dan Bryan), and Crystal O'Briant (Jason); five great-grandchildren, Liam and Vera O'Briant, Nora, Grace and Clara Blackwell; and her loyal dog, Ellie. Her family was her pride and joy. The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
