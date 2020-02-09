April 23, 1935 February 7, 2020 Kathryn Marie St. Clair, 84, of Salem, took her first breath in heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ethel Pearman; brother, Kenneth R. Pearman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Pearman; and a brother-in-law, Deaddy Patsel. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan Asberry (Randy), Katrina Milton (Lynn), and Kristi St. Clair (Cindy); sisters, Hope Patsel, Claudine Simpson (Sollon) and last, but not least Winky McCann (Tom); grandchildren, Drake, Whitney, Shelley, and Kacy; as well as her unborn great-granddaughter, Sutton; also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A celebration of her life will also be held on Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Pastor Robert Stutes will be officiating. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
