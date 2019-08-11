July 27, 2019 Joey R. St.Clair, 57, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus G. St.Clair. Joey is survived by his mother, Gladys B. St.Clair, and his son, Steven D. St.Clair. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, (540) 982-2100.

