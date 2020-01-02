December 31, 2019 Aileen Thompson St.Clair, 93, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James St.Clair; and her daughter, Peggy St.Clair. Surviving family left to cherish her memory are daughters, Diane S. Peoples and her husband, Dallas, and Susan S. Ballantine and her husband, Jay; grandchildren, Jamie and Lori Peoples and John Ballantine; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Mya; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Parris Hammond; and sister-in-law, Polly Thompson. Aileen was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed fishing, shopping, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of Southview United Methodist Church. Her family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers at the Hermitage, Brenda Bredburg, Tina Etilo, Linda Hamulic, Ed Keogh; and so many more special caregivers. Aileen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Warren Carswell officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Southview United Methodist Church, 3539 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
