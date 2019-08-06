SRB Brenda Marie August 2, 2019 Brenda Marie Srb, 69, of Lexington, passed through the thin veil of death into her Savior's arms August 2, 2019 surrounded by her seven loving cats, family and childhood friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth DeHart, her husband of thirty-three years, Robert Frank Srb; and her nephew, Jason Jonathan Brown. Brenda is survived by her sister, Camellia DeHart Donahue (Terry); nephew, David Marcus Brown II (Misty); nieces, Elizabeth Lowry Perez (Martin), Katherine Lowry Anderson (Mike); and many great-nieces and great-nephews; longtime friends, Tina McKinney Weiner (Keith), and Meg Johnston Owens (Dennis). She will be remembered for her sweet loving spirit, beautiful smile, and her love of cats. We would like to thank the local hospice for going above and beyond in their care and support of Brenda. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donations may be made to your local cat rescue agency. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, VA.
