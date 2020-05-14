September 2, 1955 May 11, 2020 William "Bill" Spradlin, 64, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to entertain the angels on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1955, at the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, son of the late Gaylon "Dick" and Betty Riley Spradlin. Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Barney Fitzpatrick, and a sister, Lorraine McCarthy. He proudly served his country in The United States Navy in the Vietnam era. Bill retired from the VA Medical Center after 25 years of service. He had a marvelous and robust personality. If someone met him and did not like him immediately, it was obvious they had no sense of humor. Bill loved all sports. He never missed any of his son's baseball games, usually wearing a Team Mom T-Shirt. Bill referred to other players on the team as his baseball kids. He was also kind to others and would help anyone in need. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Gwen; his son, Scott (the sunshine of his life); a brother, Ricky Spradlin; two sisters, Mary Spickard (Teddy) and Leona LaPradd (David); mother-in-law, Coleen Mitchum; brother-in-law, Philip Carter (Lisa); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; his best friends and canine companions, Baxter and Oscar. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. "The Three Amigos are now reunited again."
