SPRADLIN Virgil Allen October 18, 2019 Virgil Allen Spradlin, 75, of Salem, Va., received his clearance to depart this earth on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was preceded by his father, Clarence Allen Spradlin; mother, Essie Weaver Spradlin; and a brother, Clarence Grady Spradlin. Surviving are his wife and navigator, Joyce Cupp Spradlin; son, Virgil (Grady) Spradlin and wife Patti; daughter, Rhonda S. Schmid and husband Jim; four fantastic grandchildren, Tony Spradlin and fiancee' Amanda Wade, Nick Spradlin and wife Kayla, Jessica and Sarah Schmid; sisters, Pauline Smith and Lorene Scaggs; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Cupp. Mr. Spradlin worked in the air transportation industry for 39 years, retiring from Piedmont Airlines/US Air. "It's been a good ride." Thanks to all my great Piedmont friends who helped me to have this great journey. Thanks to my friend Cathy Cook for her support and aid. The family offers their very special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke (especially Bernita, Debra, Jeanetta and Chaplain Troy) for taking care of Virgil's every need without hesitation. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to the Salem Rescue Squad. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707. "Shut down check list complete, Everything secure. So long."
