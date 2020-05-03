SPRADLIN, Ruth Spotswood November 18, 1921 - May 2, 2020 Ruth Spotswood Spradlin, 98, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1921, to the late Susie Hawkins Spradlin and Charles Samuel Spradlin Sr. Ruth was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Spradlin and brother, Charles Spradlin. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and a 1942 graduate of the University of Mary Washington. Ruth worked as a legal secretary for 20 years. In 1985 she retired from Colonial American National Bank after 18 years of service. Ruth was an active member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for SCORE for 25 years and the Historical Society of Virginia. Ruth was an avid bridge player. She is survived by her nephew, Daryl Spradlin and wife, Mary; niece, Sharon Alexie and husband, Mark Moyer; and great-nieces and nephews, Morgan Hicks, Corey Larson, and Michael Spradlin. The family wishes to thank the many kind-hearted staff at Our Lady of the Valley who took such good care of Ruth. Thanks also to Good Samaritan Hospice for their care. There will be private graveside service and no funeral service due to the COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to Raleigh Court United Methodist Church Foundation, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

