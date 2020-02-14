February 11, 2020 Nancy Lewey Spigle, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was a retired teacher and a graduate of the College of William and Mary. Nancy was active in the Retired College Teacher Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Spigle II. Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, F. Allen Spigle and Sally Woodson; grandson, Harrison Woodson Bowles; special cousins including Jack and Mary Oswald, Judy and Joe Lydon; and special friends, Jim and Lulabell Wood and Virginia Newcomb. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 Scholarship Fund, 1147 Persinger Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

