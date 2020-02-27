February 21, 2020 Jack R. Spigle, 90, of Roanoke, Va., was called home by the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was the son of Max and Vivian Spigle who preceded him in death. Jack was also preceded in death by a brother, Max Jr.; a sister, Betty Wertz of Roanoke, Va.; and his son, Mark. He attended Fincastle High School and after graduation, Jack enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI). He went on to receive his master's degree at the University of Virginia (UVA). After college, Jack worked as an Industrial Arts teacher and served as Principal at Cave Spring Junior High and Cave Spring High School. He was always a teacher at heart with many hobbies and interests. Jack loved to hunt, farm and was an excellent woodworker. He loved his family very much. After teaching, he started a business painting parking lots which involved his entire family. Jack led a very full and productive life. He is greatly loved by his family and many friends. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; daughter, Shelly Higginbotham and her husband, John; son, David and his wife, Leslie; daughter, Katey Lewis and her husband, Burton; grandchildren, Meghan Dowker, Rebecca Austin, Will Spigle, Luke Higginbotham, Rachel Higginbotham, Sydney Wills, Camden Spigle and Carter Spigle; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Colonial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to Colonial Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

