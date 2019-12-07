March 29, 1929 December 3, 2019 Nicholas Michael Spichek, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1929, in Elbert, W.Va., to the late John and Mildred Spichek. In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Spichek, Willie Spichek, Mikey Spichek, Polly Wadosky, Donnie Kazuba and Ruby Belcher. After graduating from Gary High School, he attended barber school in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following his service in the United States Army during the Korean War, Nicholas worked as a barber in the Ponce De Leon Hotel, a printer with Jamont Press, and finally as a bartender at the Roanoker Restaurant for 43 years. His hobbies and interests include dancing, music, crafts and family genealogy. Nicholas was a member of Associated Master Barbers of Virginia, the American European Family Association, the Salem Senior Dancers and St. Andrew's Catholic Church. He is fondly remembered as a generous and vivacious person with an incredible sense of humor. Nicholas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Annie Spichek; daughter, Tatiana McGuire and husband, Owen; daughter, Katrina Spichek and companion, Dale Lyons; three grandchildren, Nicholas and Bernetta McGuire, and Sarah Schneider; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Spichek, and Joseph Spichek and his wife, Janie, all of Roanoke; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Intrepid Hospice Team for their care of Nicholas in his last days. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. John R. Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Kilgore: Think twice before calling coalfield Appalachians racists and sexists
-
McFarling: Tech-UVa script gets needed revision
-
Citing U.S., Virginia constitutions, Roanoke council rebuffs call for gun rights sanctuary
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Scientists present prehistoric puppy found in permafrost, believed to be 18,000 years old
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.