March 29, 1929 December 3, 2019 Nicholas Michael Spichek, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1929, in Elbert, W.Va., to the late John and Mildred Spichek. In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Spichek, Willie Spichek, Mikey Spichek, Polly Wadosky, Donnie Kazuba and Ruby Belcher. After graduating from Gary High School, he attended barber school in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following his service in the United States Army during the Korean War, Nicholas worked as a barber in the Ponce De Leon Hotel, a printer with Jamont Press, and finally as a bartender at the Roanoker Restaurant for 43 years. His hobbies and interests include dancing, music, crafts and family genealogy. Nicholas was a member of Associated Master Barbers of Virginia, the American European Family Association, the Salem Senior Dancers and St. Andrew's Catholic Church. He is fondly remembered as a generous and vivacious person with an incredible sense of humor. Nicholas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Annie Spichek; daughter, Tatiana McGuire and husband, Owen; daughter, Katrina Spichek and companion, Dale Lyons; three grandchildren, Nicholas and Bernetta McGuire, and Sarah Schneider; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Spichek, and Joseph Spichek and his wife, Janie, all of Roanoke; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Intrepid Hospice Team for their care of Nicholas in his last days. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. John R. Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.