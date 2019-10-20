August 16, 1935 October 18, 2019 Mike Spichek, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. He was born in English, W.Va., on August 16, 1935, and moved to Roanoke in 1959. Mike is survived by brothers, Nick Spichek (Anne), James Spichek and Joe Spichek (Janie), all of Roanoke; a sister-in-law, Norma Spichek of Princeton, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. A Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.