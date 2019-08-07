March 25, 1919 August 4, 2019 Ella Louise Mohler Spicer, 100, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home in Roanoke, Va., following a short battle with cancer. She was born on March 25, 1919, in Union, W.Va., the daughter of Clarence D. and Annie Mottesheard Mohler. A longtime resident of Roanoke, Louise retired while in her 60s from the drafting department at General Electric, in Salem. She worked decades more, however, first as a nurse's aide, and later, as a private caregiver. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church, Roanoke, for over 70 years. She loved her church, served in many capacities there, and continued to volunteer as a greeter and in the church dining room into her late 90s. Louise loved people, and was always willing to help a friend or family member. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and ballroom dance, and continued these hobbies in her retirement. Louise also enjoyed watching sports, especially her beloved Hokies. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by four brothers, William D. Mohler, Marshall F. Mohler, Burman A. Mohler, and Harold H. Mohler; three sisters, Anna Margaret Allen, Dorothy Workman, and Carol Lee Floyd; and several nieces and nephews. The third eldest of nine siblings, Louise is survived by one sister, Viola Goodman of Chillicothe, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Dale Mohler of Union, W.Va.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends from the community and from First Baptist Church, who helped her as her health declined. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church - Roanoke with Pastors Dr. Joe Greene and Dr. Bryan Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 321 Marshall Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
