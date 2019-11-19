August 3, 1926 November 17, 2019 William Corbin Spencer, 93, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1926, to Robert Howard and Rachel Smallwood Spencer. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Howard Spencer Jr., Cecil Melvin Spencer, Eugene Fleming Spencer and James Lee Spencer; and sister, Doris Marie Spencer Dickerson. Surviving are his nephews, James Lee Spencer Jr. and Donald Wayne Spencer; nieces, Lynne Gail Spencer and Terresa Spencer Simpson; and many grand-nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School, Class of 1944. William served in the United States Army during World War II in the 25th Infantry Division T4. He served during the Philippine Liberation and the Japanese Occupation. William was a retired supervisor with 33 years of service from the U.S. Postal Service. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 3. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the Sherwood Abbey of Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with the Rev. Jim Rivers officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

