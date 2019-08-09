SPENCER Logene Jewell Greer Arrington August 8, 2019 Logene Jewell Greer Arrington Spencer, 79, of Franklin County, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lynch Conner Bowman Chapel with Pastor Joe Cerino and Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Family will receive friend from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 483-5533.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.