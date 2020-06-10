June 7, 2020 Mr. Virgil Deon Spence 70, of Salem, Virginia, peacefully passed Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born March 6, 1950, to the late Tracy F. Spence and Helen Guilliams Spence. An avid outdoorsman, Virgil often enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He retired from GE after many years. Virgil is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Julia Spence. Left to cherish his beautiful memory are his son, Ryan and his wife, Crystal "Lovee" Spence; grandchildren, Ella and Cole Spence; loving girlfriend, Denise Ward; sister, Sharon Henegar and Mitch Bupp, his beloved pet, Frisky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020, with a graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jake Roudebush officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Spence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

