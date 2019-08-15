SPAUDLING Thelma May 21, 1956 August 11, 2019 Thelma Spaulding, 63, of Christiansburg, Va., died, Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1956 to the late Beatrice and Earl Long. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sue Hylton. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Spaulding; daughters, Angela Spaulding (Timothy Long), Miranda Spaulding (John Andrews); son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lorraine Spaulding; grandchildren, Evan, McKenna, and Cadence Spaulding; brothers, Ricky Long, Johnny Long; aunts, Edna Gearheart, Margaret Gray, Dorothy Sarver; uncle, Stanley Long (Nell). A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

