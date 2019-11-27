SPANGLER SR. David Lee November 25, 2019 MSgt, David Lee Spangler, Sr. USAF Retired, 84 of Salem, Va., passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carval Lee and Louise Ross Spangler. MSgt Sargent Spangler proudly served our country for over 21 years in the United States Air Force. He served as a Radio Operator, Drill Instructor, and Recruiter. Following his long career in the Air Force he served 28 years as the NCOIC of the Air Force Junior ROTC program in the Roanoke Valley. He was a former PTA President, member of the Air Force Association, and a Major in the Virginia Guard. His 28 years of service to public education included 25 years at William Fleming High School and two years at William Byrd High School. His tennis career was as boys and girls tennis coach at William Fleming concluding with 31 years of service. He was a graduate of Liberty University. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Dennis Spangler; children, Robin Spangler Hale (Bob); David Lee Spangler Jr. (Rhonda), Michele Spangler Brown (Mike); grandchildren, Matt (Ashlee), Renee (Travis), Meagan (Shayne), Rob (Lauren), Ryan and Logan; great grandchildren, Bryson, Natalee, Briar, Tanner, Tripp and Jace; sister, Patricia Spangler Blais (Paul), Brenda Spangler Vogler (Bill); brother, Edward C. Spangler (Vickie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkway Wesleyan Church 3645 Orange Avenue N E Roanoke, Va., by Pastor Shahn Wilburn. Interment with military honors will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park, Pearisburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.