SPANGLER, Phyllis Garnett April 21, 1935 - January 1, 2020 Phyllis Garnett Spangler, 84, of Salem, was reunited with the love of her life, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Phyllis was a lifetime member of the Central United Methodist Church in Salem. During her life, she survived four bouts of cancer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Gilbert Lee Spangler; parents, Minor and Hattie Garnett; as well as her sisters, Evelyn Hood and Mildred Burke. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Nancy Kessler (Mike), Paula Garrison, Melody Chapman (Bruce), Maureen Kaufman, and Marlene Smith (Larry); nephews, Harry Miles (Emma), Jimmy Hood, and Kevin Hood; brothers-in-law, Richard, Glenn, and Donald Spangler; sister-in-law, Joyce Jenkins; adopted son, Timmy Farmer; adopted granddaughter, Emma Farmer; also left to cherish her memory are numerous cousins, great-nieces, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A celebration of her life will be also be held at the funeral home on Saturday, at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park, immediately following the service. The Rev. Derek Gordon will be officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, as well as Ellis Senior Care, for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in her memory to Central United Methodist Church, 428 S College Ave, Salem, VA 24153, (540) 389-2933. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
Breaking
SPANGLER,, Phyllis Garnett
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis SPANGLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.