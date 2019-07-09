SPANGLER Masae Y. June 29, 2019 Masae (Martha) Y. Spangler (March 1927 - June 2019) joined her beloved husband Harvey in heaven on June 29, 2019 separated in life by only four months. Martha was born and grew up in Vancouver, BC along with her father, Daimatsu; mother, Hide and four siblings, sisters, Kay (deceased), Yoshiye (deceased), Yukie; and brother, Shigeru (Noriko). She is survived by her son, James Spangler (Roanoke); daughter, Janet Binding (Canada) and loving family and friends in Roanoke and Canada. The Second World War took Martha to Lemon Creek, BC, followed by a move to Japan and back to Canada. After Harvey's military travels took them to South Carolina and Massachusetts the family settled in Roanoke. Martha had a great sense of humor and laughed often. She never met a dessert she didn't like and was an excellent cook. She loved her home and neighborhood and was 'mom' to many beautiful cats who arrived and never left. She was known by many in the neighborhood as the lady who walked outside every day until she then started walking indoors. Martha and Harvey never missed having a daily lunch out after his retirement even in their last years. Martha was a gentle person and her quiet presence will be greatly missed by family and friends. Graveside services was held 1:30 p.m. Monday July 8, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements.
Most Popular
-
Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure
-
Search warrants in Rockbridge County store explosion investigate gasoline delivery
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
Wades Supermarket plans big changes as it continues fight to stay alive
-
Family of man shot and killed on Blue Ridge Parkway sues former Roanoke officer
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.