SPANGLER Masae Y. June 29, 2019 Masae (Martha) Y. Spangler (March 1927 - June 2019) joined her beloved husband Harvey in heaven on June 29, 2019 separated in life by only four months. Martha was born and grew up in Vancouver, BC along with her father, Daimatsu; mother, Hide and four siblings, sisters, Kay (deceased), Yoshiye (deceased), Yukie; and brother, Shigeru (Noriko). She is survived by her son, James Spangler (Roanoke); daughter, Janet Binding (Canada) and loving family and friends in Roanoke and Canada. The Second World War took Martha to Lemon Creek, BC, followed by a move to Japan and back to Canada. After Harvey's military travels took them to South Carolina and Massachusetts the family settled in Roanoke. Martha had a great sense of humor and laughed often. She never met a dessert she didn't like and was an excellent cook. She loved her home and neighborhood and was 'mom' to many beautiful cats who arrived and never left. She was known by many in the neighborhood as the lady who walked outside every day until she then started walking indoors. Martha and Harvey never missed having a daily lunch out after his retirement even in their last years. Martha was a gentle person and her quiet presence will be greatly missed by family and friends. Graveside services was held 1:30 p.m. Monday July 8, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements.

