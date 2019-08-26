SPANGLER James Shigeru August 23, 2019 James Shigeru Spangler, 56, passed away in Roanoke on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Va., and was a lifelong resident. He loved living in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was preceded in death this year by his beloved parents, father, Harvey Shannon Spangler and mother, Masae (Martha) Spangler. He is survived by his sister, Janet Binding (Canada) and loving aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and Canada. We thank our dear neighbors who treated him like family. James was a lifelong car enthusiast and wrestling enthusiast as well as fisherman and a cat's best friend. Animals instinctively loved him, and he loved them in return. He will be missed by us but had to answer the Lord's call at this time. Rest in peace Jimmy. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

