May 26, 2020 Irene Pearl Rexroad Spangler, age 97, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband Joe Aubry Spangler. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Richard Ernest (Norma) of Manning S.C., and Marvin Delmore Spangler (Yvette) of Salem, Va.; five grandchildren, Joseph Spangler, Christina Simpson, Richard Spangler, Matthew Spangler, and Sarah Spangler, ten great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She will be sincerely missed by those who knew her, especially her very close and dear friend, Barbara Schilling. Mrs. Spangler worked tirelessly for more than forty years with the Roanoke City School System at both Forest Park and Westside Elementary Schools. She loved her work as a kindergarten teacher's aide and retired begrudgingly at the age of eighty-six. She loved flowers, gardening, hummingbirds, and the family toy poodles. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the unit one staff at Brandon Oaks and to Good Samaritan Hospice for the kind and loving care shown toward Irene at the end of her long and full life. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Irene Spangler to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 291, Salem, VA 24153.
