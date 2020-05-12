December 16, 1926 May 3, 2020 Clarence "Rusty" Russell Spangler, 93, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, December 16, 1926, in Bramwell, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence Rucker Spangler and Sarah Josephine Sweeney Spangler. He was retired from N & W Railroad as an engineer and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the Star City Bass Masters and enjoyed golf. He was predeceased by daughter, Jan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Witt Spangler; his sons, Tim W. Spangler (Terri), Scott Spangler (Laurie), James Spangler (Gwen); his half-sister, Becky Bouldin; as well as five grandchildren, Sean, Michaela, Kiel, Claire, Russell; and two great-grandchildren,Kennedy, Kolby. No services are planned and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

