January 26, 2020 Richard Eugene Spain Sr, 81, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Treva Kingery Spain; four children, Richard Spain and fiancée, Susan, Penny Lawson and husband, George, Tammy Slone and husband, Roger, and Eric Spain and wife, Hope; eight grandchildren, William Ramey, Travis Slone, Adrienne Ramey, Justin Slone, Sierra Sanford, Johnathan Ramey, Arianna Whitmore, and Elijah Holbert. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nannie Spain; and his granddaughter, Jessica Dawn Slone. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by Pastor Marvin Wagner.
