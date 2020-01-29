April 14, 1945 January 27, 2020 Joe David Sowers, 74, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home in Christiansburg. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where he was a rural carrier for 37 years. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Eliza Sowers. Survivors include his wife, Violet E. Sowers; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg Harrell officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Pulaski County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Riner Fire Dept., 4171 Riner Rd, Riner, VA 24149. The Sowers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Sowers, Joe David
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 31
Interment
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Shiloh Cemetery
3086 Lowmans Ferry Road
Pulaski, VA 24301
3086 Lowmans Ferry Road
Pulaski, VA 24301
