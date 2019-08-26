SOWERS III Ernest L. November 22, 1944 August 20, 2019 Ernest L. (Dick) Sowers, III, 74, of Supply, N.C. passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, N.C. Dick was born on November 22, 1944 to the late E.L. Sowers, II and Nell Boardwine Meadows. Dick served in the United States Army, Elite, 82nd Airborne Division after high school. He worked and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad located in Roanoke, Va. Once retired, he and his loving wife Janie H. Sowers moved to Supply, N.C. so they could be by the ocean where he lived out the remainder of his days. They raised one son, Steven H. Sowers. Before his passing, Dick Loved playing golf, fishing and spending time with his son playing sports. Dick had a passion for hard work, spending countless hours cutting timber just as a hobby. As he aged his hobby turned into collecting seashells and making artwork. He will always be known for his quick wit, charm and at times a full throttle and wide open personality. Dick was preceded in death by his father Ernest and mother Nell. He is survived by his wife of thirty five years, Janie; a loving son, Steven and his wife Sheri; a brother, Chuck; sister, Martha Dee; brother, Larry, brother, Roger; grandchildren, Isabella, Shaun, Carrington, Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Carleigh, Kerighan as well as several nieces and nephews. "Know that we love you and will see you on the other side". A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the chapel of White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel at 603 Ocean Highway, East, Bolivia, N.C. 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.