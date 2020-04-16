April 3, 2020 Garland E. Sowers, 82, of Radford, passed peacefully in his home on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was a decorated Army Veteran of 22 years. After retiring from the Military, Garland worked as Service Manager at Harvey's Chevrolet and Shelor's Motor Mile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moyer and Ruth Sowers. He is survived by wife, Margareta Sowers of 62 years; brothers, Donnie Sowers and wife, Linda and Wayne Sowers of Christiansburg; children, Sylvia Caldwell, Edward Sowers and wife, Peggy, Roy Sowers and wife, Jo, Mark Sowers and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Amanda DeVera, Lindsay Sowers, Brian Sowers, Ashley Sowers; and great-grandchildren, Jayce DeVera and Braden Sowers. Garland will be interred at the Southwest VA Cemetery in Dublin, Va. with full military honors at a later date.

