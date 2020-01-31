January 29, 2020 Chester Harley Sowers, 92 of Floyd, departed this life on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Claudine Thomas Sowers; their four children, Martha Altizer (Jim), Rebecca Sowers, Joseph Sowers (Vickie), and Virginia Sowers (Tom Loper); four grandchildren, Suzanne Yearout (Monty), Wesley Altizer, Phillip Sowers (Melissa), and Amanda Lovelace (Daniel); and four great-grandchildren, Caroline, Jordan, Elias, and Wyatt. Additional survivors include his much-loved sister, Joy Huff and his Thomas family in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; close neighbors, friends and his church family. A long-time member of Little River Baptist Church, Chester served through the years as a trustee, deacon and Sunday School teacher. We remember our husband and dad as a man who tirelessly worked the land and generously shared the fruits of his labor. The family extends its love and appreciation to the caregivers of New River Valley Carilion Hospice, especially Karen and Debbie, and to our caregiving neighbor, Lara. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Little River Baptist Church with Pastor Bradley Turner officiating. Interment will follow at the Red Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to NRV Carilion Hospice, 701 Randolph St., Suite 110, Radford, VA 24141, or to Little River Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
