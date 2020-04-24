December 6, 1935 April 21, 2020 Betty Gunter Sowers, 84, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a seven-year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She had previously taken care of her husband for seven years with the same disease. Betty was a member of Belmont Christian Church and was active in church activities until her disease prevented her from doing so. She loved being with her family and taking care of them. She was a very good mother, wife and church member. She will be missed. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Virginia Gunter; her husband, Eugene T. Sowers; sister, Wanda Bain; and granddaughter, Shanna Sowers. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Lynda Sowers, Tim and Keisha Sowers, and Randal Sowers; grandson, Zachary Sowers; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Fay Gunter, and Leonard and Kitty Gunter. Private services will be held and burial will be in West View Cemetery in Radford. If so inclined, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The Sowers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
